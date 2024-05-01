HONOLULU, Hawaii, May 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — System4 Facility Services Management (“System4”), an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced that a new office has opened in Hawaii. System4 of Hawaii will be your one-stop shop for customized solutions that seamlessly deliver facility services within your budget and is powered by the winning combination of people and software. Whether you are looking for a commercial cleaning, disinfection, or building maintenance, we have you covered – inside and out!



System4 Facility Services Management.

On May 1, 2024, Anthony and Saun Galang opened the System4 of Hawaii office location. The System4 of Hawaii office is located at 1050 Queen Street, Suite #100, Honolulu, HI 96814, and can be reached at (808) 321-0378.

“Anthony and Saun have the skills, desire and vision to build a first-class service business. We’re beyond excited to welcome them to the System4 family,” said Scott Kubec, Chief Operating Officer, System4 Facility Services Management.

We offer small and medium-sized businesses the benefits and resources that are usually reserved for larger counterparts. Regardless of size, System4 provides their customers with world-class results and customer service.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the System4 brand across Hawaii. Our decision to commit and partner with System4 was driven by several reasons: one, we recognize the significant value we can provide in assisting businesses of all sizes to save time, energy, and money,” said Anthony and Saun Galang, Franchise Owners, System4 of Hawaii. “Two, we resonate with the company’s strong foundation in family values and how decisions are made to benefit the people we serve. Three, there’s simply no other management company quite like System4. We look forward to becoming the #1 Facility Services Management Company in the aloha state of Hawaii.”

https://system4hawaii.com/

About System4:

Founded in 2004, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 60 locations nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a business’s one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators, and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall cost.

https://system4.com/

