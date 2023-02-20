CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced a territory expansion.



Image Caption: System4 Facility Services Management.

“We are excited and eager to support successful Franchisees like Alex Wilson in their growth plans for additional territory,” said Scott Kubec, Chief Operating Officer, System4 Facility Services Management.

Local business owners, facility managers and business leaders throughout the Baltimore, Columbia, Annapolis and Towson Maryland area will now have access to a single point of contact for all facility service needs. System4 of Maryland NE specializes in creating customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance solutions that fit the unique needs of any type or size business. Whether a school, office building, medical office or outpatient surgery center, System4 of Southern Maryland NE has you covered!

On February 1, 2023, Alex Wilson assumed ownership of the System4 of Maryland NE. The System4 of Maryland North-East is located at10440 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 300, Columbia, MD 21044.

“Branch expansion into Maryland allows us to better serve both existing and new customers ranging from Calvert County, Ann Arundel County, Baltimore County all the way to Cecil and Howard County. We now cover both the west and the east side of the Chesapeake Bay,” states Alex Wilson, owner of System4 of Maryland NE.

Learn more at: https://system4.com/maryland-ne/

About System4:

Founded in 2012, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 65 locations nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a business’s one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators, and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall cost. Learn more: https://system4.com/.

Contact System4 of Maryland NE at 410-988-2650/ info.MDNE@system4.com to discuss customized facility services solutions.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Scott Kubec

EMAIL: SKubec@System4.com

News Source: System4 Facility Services Management