CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced that the System4 of Jacksonville office location is under new ownership.



Image Caption: System4 Facility Services Management.

“We are excited to share that System4 of Northern Florida, previously named System4 of Jacksonville, has recently assumed new ownership. System4 of Northern Florida offers customized facility service solutions to greater Jacksonville and surrounding communities,” said Scott Kubec, Chief Operating Officer, System4 Facility Services Management.

System4 of Northern Florida customers will continue to experience the same great solutions, and customer service while under new ownership. Then, for businesses who are seeking the perfect facility services partner, this is a great opportunity for you to partner with a national company with a local presence that will work with you to create customized commercial cleaning, disinfecting and repair and maintenance solutions.

On March 1, 2023, Wes Henderson assumed ownership of the System4 of Northern Florida office. The System4 of Northern Florida office is located at 12724 Gran Bay Parkway W, STE 410, Jacksonville, FL 32258, and can be reached at 904-906-6400.

“I could not be more excited to be the new, proud Franchise Owner of System4 of Northern Florida. System4 of Northern Florida is the perfect facility services partner for businesses of any size or type. We pride ourselves on exemplary customer services, and look forward to servicing the greater Jacksonville, and surrounding communities,” states Wes Henderson, Franchise Owner System4 of Northern Florida.

About System4:

Founded in 2012, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 65 locations nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a business’s one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators, and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall cost.

