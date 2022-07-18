FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced opening its sixth office in Florida. The new Florida office is in the Fort Lauderdale area.



“We’re excited that our Franchise Partner has decided to extend their footprint into the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. We strongly believe that businesses in the Fort Lauderdale area will benefit from System4’s winning combination of people and software”, said Scott Kubec, COO, System4 Facility Services Management.

Local business owners, facility managers and business leaders throughout the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area will now have access to customized facility service solutions. System4 of Fort Lauderdale specializes in creating customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance solutions that fit the unique needs of any type or size business. Whether a childcare facility, a physical rehabilitation center or fitness center, System4 of Fort Lauderdale has you covered – inside and out!

On June 20, 2022, Erik and Julie Arrington assumed ownership of the System4 of Fort Lauderdale office. The Fort Lauderdale office is located at 801 Northpoint Parkway, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. The System4 of Fort Lauderdale office can be reached at 561-406-0464.

“Our family-owned and operated company will be expanding our services with System4 in Florida! We are grateful to be able to now service both the Palm Beach and newly added, Fort Lauderdale markets. We appreciate our clients and are excited to broaden our services to the greater region of the East Coast of Florida. We have built such strong partnerships and hope to grow ad service even more”, said Erik and Julie Arrington, Franchise Owners, System4 of Palm Beach and System4 of Fort Lauderdale.

About System4:

Founded in 2004, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 65 locations nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a business’s one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall cost.

