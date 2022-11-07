DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that it has been named the 2022 FinTech & InsurTech Company of the Year in the Technology Association of Iowa’s (TAI’s) annual Prometheus Awards program.



Image Caption: iEmergent.

The Prometheus Awards unite innovators and leaders from technology, business, education and government to celebrate each year’s most momentous achievements in Iowa’s technology industry. TAI recognized the award finalists and announced final winners at the Prometheus Awards ceremony on November 3, at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Des Moines.

Founded 22 years ago, iEmergent is an advisory and technology firm dedicated to helping mortgage lenders grow business by better understanding the home financing needs of the communities they serve. With the power to accurately model demographic, economic and housing market trends against lenders’ own production data at the neighborhood level, iEmergent is the only technology that helps lenders identify gaps in sales coverage, serve racially diverse communities and expand into new markets.

“As an Iowa-based family business, iEmergent is committed to investing in its home state while helping lenders nationwide grow business and provide more homeownership opportunities to underserved markets,” said Laird Nossuli, CEO of iEmergent. “It is an honor to be recognized by TAI for our organization’s impact on the state’s technology industry.”

To view the full list of 2022 Prometheus Awards winners and finalists, visit: https://www.technologyiowa.org/prometheus/.

About iEmergent:

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.

