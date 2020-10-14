4DDiG means “for data dig.” The purpose of this software is for deep scanning and digging the data that couldn’t be found with normal scanning. In addition, 4DDiG has also upgraded the product interface and technology, so that users can perform excellent computer data recovery more quickly and efficiently.

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in iOS system management field, including iPhone data recovery, iPhone data transfer, system optimization, and more. We are a team of over 60 people in 6 departments dedicating to offer our customers the most powerful and professional products.

