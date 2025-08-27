'The Logic of Psychology' 2nd Edition Unveils a Bold New Framework for Understanding the Human Mind

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “The Logic of Psychology: Of Science at Large, and Everyday Life” (2nd Edition; ISBN: 978-1779625847; released by Tellwell Publishing) by Peter McQuaig is now available, delivering a bold new framework for understanding human psychology and its place within science. With renewed clarity and expanded insights, this updated edition repositions psychology as a discipline with its own inherent logic – giving it a unity, power, and articulation of a renewed, more befitting relationship to physical science.



Image caption: Cover, “The Logic of Psychology” 2nd Edition.

While psychology has often been viewed as a fractured field—its theories and schools of thought seemingly at odds—McQuaig shows us how this fragmentation is not inevitable. Instead, he identifies a critical oversight in classical rationality: the absence of a logic specifically applicable to psychological subject matter. His work reveals that this not only exists, but could transform psychology into a science that has a power parallel to, yet very different than, that of physics.

“Psychology has its own logic and rationality, and this is now made explicit,” says McQuaig. “With its universality and depth, this logic facilitates insight and offers a satisfying, well-founded understanding of self and world.”

The new edition of “The Logic of Psychology” expands on the original with refined explanations, broader applications, and a deeper dive into the philosophical and scientific implications of this novel framework. It speaks not only to psychologists and philosophers, but to anyone seeking a clearer understanding of human nature, cognition, and behavior.

“The Logic of Psychology is not limited in its scope to psychology proper, but has important lessons for diverse subject areas, for example, cognitive science, linguistics and philosophy. This is a ground-breaking work and a must-read for academic and layperson alike.”

— Brian Baigrie, Professor of Philosophy and author of Scientific Revolutions

“McQuaig’s conception is powerful.”

— David Bakan, Professor Emeritus of Psychology and author of The Duality of Human Existence

“Once you grasp [this], it changes everything.”

— Keiller Mackay

Peter McQuaig is a past president of the McQuaig Institute, a leading psychological consulting firm in Canada. A graduate of the University of Toronto in psychology, McQuaig has led the development of cutting-edge psychological assessments and has long studied the intersections of physical science, social science, and philosophy. “The Logic of Psychology” reflects decades of inquiry and offers essential insight for scientists, thinkers, and everyday readers alike.

“The Logic of Psychology: Of Science at Large, and Everyday Life” (2nd Edition) is available now in print and digital formats through Amazon and other major retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Peter McQuaig

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/bs6HnUr

Genre: Psychology

Released: August, 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779625847

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

