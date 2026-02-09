SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the national association representing the real estate finance industry, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to expand advocacy, education and engagement opportunities for their members.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative and Mortgage Bankers Association announce partnership agreement.

The partnership is designed to strengthen connections between independent lenders and national industry advocacy by creating new pathways for lender perspectives to be elevated and shared. MBA will engage with TMC members through advocacy-focused discussions, programming, panels and webinars that reflect real-world lender experiences and priorities.

“TMC and MBA share a commitment to advancing the mortgage industry through education, advocacy and collaboration,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “This partnership was formed after thoughtful consultation with our advisory council, lender advocacy committee leaders and lender members to ensure it aligns with the needs and values of our network.”

The collaboration is structured to preserve TMC’s lender-led model while expanding opportunities for member voices to be heard at the national level.

“The goal is to create stronger pathways for lender perspectives to be heard while giving members optional access to additional resources so they can engage at the level that fits them,” Hall said. “The partnership is designed to add value and amplify member voices.”

From MBA’s perspective, the partnership expands its connection to independent mortgage lenders and their on-the-ground experiences, helping to better inform broader industry conversations and initiatives.

“MBA is the leading voice for the real estate finance industry and we draw our strength and credibility from the active engagement of a diverse cross-section of members of all sizes and business models,” said Bob Broeksmit, CMB, president and CEO of MBA. “Increasing participation of TMC lender members in MBA advocacy and education activities will help build an even stronger industry.”

Through the partnership, MBA will offer exclusive benefits to the TMC lender network. Current TMC lender members interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their member benefits advocate. Lenders interested in exploring membership with The Mortgage Collaborative may contact referrals@mtgcoop.com for additional information.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com

About Mortgage Bankers Association

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 275,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation’s residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of more than 2,000 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: independent mortgage banks, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, credit unions, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA’s website: mba.org

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

The Mortgage Collaborative:

Jodi Hall, CEO and President

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com



MBA Press Contact:

Adam DeSanctis, Vice President of Communications

Mortgage Bankers Association

ADeSanctis@mba.org

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative