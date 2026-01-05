SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s only independent, wholly-owned mortgage lending cooperative, today announced the appointment of Rich Swerbinsky as Strategic Advisor to the CEO & President and Heidi Belnay as Senior Advisor for Business Development. These strategic additions to the leadership team position TMC for accelerated growth and continued industry impact in 2026 and beyond.



Image caption: TMC – The Mortgage Collaborative.

Formerly president of TMC, Swerbinsky brings unparalleled institutional knowledge and a proven track record of organizational growth. Under his leadership, TMC expanded from 4 members to more than 300, helping establish the organization as an influential force in the mortgage industry. In his new advisory role, Swerbinsky will work closely with CEO & President Jodi Hall to drive strategic initiatives aligned with TMC’s ambitious growth objectives for the coming year.

Joining Swerbinsky, Heidi Belnay will serve as senior advisor for business development, bringing her extensive industry experience to help expand TMC’s reach and impact. Together, Swerbinsky and Belnay will focus on three key growth areas: expanding TMC’s membership base, increasing individual subscriber acquisition, and growing benchmark subscription services throughout 2026.

“Mortgage lenders find value in The Mortgage Collaborative in large part thanks to its originating principles, as implemented by its original president Rich Swerbinsky,” said Jodi Hall, CEO & President of The Mortgage Collaborative. “The TMC team, the TMC Board of Directors, its lender/member board, and I are energized about how Rich and Heidi will contribute as we extend our momentum in 2026.”

These appointments reflect TMC’s unflagging commitment to its strategic vision, industry-strengthening alignments and long-term achievement. During the industry’s recovery, TMC has been methodically positioning for sustained growth, and these leadership additions represent a significant milestone in that journey.

“It is an exciting and auspicious time to formally reconnect with TMC, allowing me to work closely with Jodi during a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Rich Swerbinsky. “Bringing Heidi into the leadership team builds on the momentum created in 2025 and positions TMC for decisive growth in the year ahead.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions.

TMC will host its next in-person event February 22–24, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa in Arizona.

For more information, visit www.mortgagecollaborative.com.

