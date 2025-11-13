SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As lenders continue to navigate a shifting housing market marked by volatility, margin pressure and rapid technological change, The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is doubling down on what it believes is the industry’s greatest strength: connection.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative.

The nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative announced a series of 2026 initiatives aimed at expanding membership, strengthening partner relationships and providing data-driven insights that empower lenders to operate more efficiently and competitively.

“In a market where many lenders feel isolated by shrinking margins, rapid change and growing operational demands, The Mortgage Collaborative is showing that strength comes from community,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Through shared data, open dialogue and a genuine commitment to helping one another succeed, our members are proving that collaboration is more than a core value. It is the foundation for growth, innovation and resilience in this industry.”

Building on momentum from its 2025 “Cheers in Boston” conference, where record engagement underscored the appetite for collaboration, TMC’s 2026 strategic plan is centered on three pillars: expanding the network, deepening engagement and modernizing data access.

Among the key initiatives:

Membership Expansion: TMC plans to grow its lender member network by 20%. The cooperative's peer-driven model, anchored by confidential "Collaboration Labs," continues to be a differentiator for lenders seeking practical, real-time solutions from their peers.

: TMC plans to grow its lender member network by 20%. The cooperative’s peer-driven model, anchored by confidential “Collaboration Labs,” continues to be a differentiator for lenders seeking practical, real-time solutions from their peers. New Leadership Role: To support this expansion, TMC is hiring a Vice President of Business Development, focused on outreach and onboarding for both lenders and preferred partners.

Partner Relationship Focus: Toni Bramley will transition to Partner Relationship Manager, ensuring that TMC's vendor partners receive dedicated support and engagement to maximize member value.

: Toni Bramley will transition to Partner Relationship Manager, ensuring that TMC’s vendor partners receive dedicated support and engagement to maximize member value. Evolving Data Benchmarking : The organization’s flagship data-sharing platform will relaunch as TMC Insights, incorporating expanded market and performance data to give members and non-members a clearer, comparative picture of their operations, a crucial advantage as profitability pressures persist.

Individual Memberships: For the first time, TMC will offer individual subscriptions, allowing mortgage professionals to participate in collaborative learning and events even if their companies have not yet joined the network.

: For the first time, TMC will offer individual subscriptions, allowing mortgage professionals to participate in collaborative learning and events even if their companies have not yet joined the network. IMPACT powered by TMC Future Fund: In August 2026, TMC will debut IMPACT, a standalone technology and innovation summit that will convene lenders, capital partners, and emerging tech firms for live demos, competitions, and collaborative exploration of tools shaping the industry’s future.

“These programs are not about selling a service but rather sustaining an industry,” Hall said. “When lenders share knowledge, compare performance, and learn together, everyone gets better. That’s what collaboration looks like in action.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

Jodi Hall, The Mortgage Collaborative

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com

