SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, has added FICO, global analytics software leader, as an educational partner. This partnership gives members additional insights into credit data, market trends and risk modeling. Unlike TMC’s traditional partners, FICO will not sell products or services, focusing instead on empowering TMC’s lender network with actionable intelligence on credit behavior and market dynamics.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative partners with FICO to deliver exclusive credit intelligence to lenders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome FICO as Preferred Educational Partner. Their legacy of innovation and data-driven insight aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our members through knowledge, connection, and collaboration,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Together, we’ll elevate the conversation around credit, analytics, and consumer empowerment, bringing fresh perspectives and actionable education to our network.”

FICO will share expertise through webinars, data briefings, and collaborative forums, covering emerging credit trends, advancements in risk assessment, and borrower behavior insights. These resources will help TMC members strengthen underwriting strategies, manage risk, and improve borrower outcomes.

“In today’s complex lending environment, the FICO Score is the most trusted standard for evaluating credit risk,” said Monica Von Egidy, AMP, senior manager of Mortgage and Capital Markets at FICO. “As the lending landscape continues to evolve, access to timely and relevant credit intelligence becomes more critical than ever. FICO’s partnership with TMC is about preparing lenders for what’s next while arming them with the insights and strategies they need to thrive in a future shaped by data and innovation.”

The partnership underscores TMC’s mission to connect lenders with leading industry knowledge and foster collaboration that drives innovation, operational excellence, and market resilience.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

