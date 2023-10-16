SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, today announced its 2024 Board of Directors and Advisory Council.



Image Caption: The Mortgage Collaborative – TMC.

“I’m proud that we’ve assembled a remarkably talented and diverse Board at TMC – industry veterans and thought leaders all,” said TMC CEO and co-founder David Kittle, CMB. “With the guidance and support from these outstanding leaders in our industry, I am confident that TMC can help our lender members and partner stay innovative and profitable for years to come.”

TMC 2024 Board members:

Chairman: Jim Park, Partner (Co-Founder)

CEO: David Kittle, CMB, Partner (Co-Founder)

John Robbins, CMB, Partner (Co-Founder)

Melissa Langdale, President & COO

David Liechtfuss, CPA, Audit Committee Chairman

Brian Montgomery, Chairman and Founding Partner Gate House Strategies, Former HUD Deputy Secretary

Julie Piepho, CMB, President & CEO, Milestone Leadership Consulting

Arthur Prieston, CMB, Chairman Prieston & Associates, LLC

Debra Still, CMB, Vice Chair Pulte Financial Services

TMC 2024 Advisory Council:

Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO New American Funding

Irv Dennis, Former Partner EY / CFO HUD

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, California, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

