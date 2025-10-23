CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pantheory Research Organization is announcing its latest scientific research and related scientific journal-published papers and related information. Our organization: The Pantheory Research Organization is the author of all the research papers to be discussed here.



The JWST was “functionally confirmed” and the first release of its deep-field photos was in July of 2022. Since that time its most distant observations have continuously contradicted Big Bang cosmology in nearly all of its predictions of deep-field observations. What they saw instead was almost the opposite of what they had predicted. On the other hand, our prior research predictions which were made before the James Webb’s first photos were released have been continuously confirmed by JWST observations based upon our alternative cosmology, the Pan Theory. This is extremely important because neither mainstream cosmology nor any other alternative cosmology has made this many predictions concerning the distant universe that have never been contradicted or required any ad hoc hypotheses.

Since the paper above, we have written two new research papers. The first describes all of the generally well-known Problems and contradictions of mainstream cosmology, which also includes what we believe to be relatively simple answers to these mainstream recognized Big Bang (BB) problems based upon our alternative cosmology the Pan Theory.

Roughly a general conclusion of this first paper is that the past universe looks the same as the local universe because the past universe would be much older than mainstream cosmology could allow, a conclusion sometimes mentioned concerning possibilities concerning such “either or” discussions concerning how old-looking some distant galaxies appear to be.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE?

That the past research paper shown above correctly predicted the future observations of the James Webb, almost completely contrary to mainstream predictions, should draw the reader’s great attention to the basis for these predictions which was the alternative cosmology, the Pan Theory, link below. It also describes our two newest research papers explained below. This combined research presents a much simpler alternative cosmology, one without dark matter, dark energy, without a cosmological constant, Inflation, the expansion of space, etc. The Pan Theory of cosmology has no ad hoc hypotheses within it and has never been contradicted since its conception and presentation more than five decades ago.

Although this cosmology leans somewhat toward a Steady-State like cosmology of a much older universe, the biggest mainstream problem with an older universe is that it contradicts the Hubble Distance formula. Regardless of the redshift and the Hubble constant being considered, the universe according to the Hubble distance formula has an age limit to it thought to be no greater than 16 billion years of age. Another major difference between the two theories is that The Pan theory also proposes that the observable universe as a whole is generally not evolving and that it has no infinities or continuums within it.

The Pan Theory also contradicts the most well-known steady state theories of Hoyle et. al. in that the observable universe: is not expanding, is much older than currently thought, but not infinite in age or size. It accordingly is limited in its quantity of matter, had a beginning to it, and space (without field) can be simply defined as the distance between matter and the volume that the Zero Point Field occupies, no more than this.

To explain away a number of the JWST problems, many mainstream scientists now believe that the universe could have evolved very quickly, “almost instantaneously” (in situ) which we believe is an even bigger stretch of theory because astronomers have a mountain of evidence to explain the minimum time it takes galaxies and supernovae to form and evolve. To explain it differently now would require that the laws of astronomy and physics were very different in the past, which would be another big cosmology problem that would require another big un-testable ad hoc hypothesis to mainstream cosmology.

These new problems, as well as all the other acknowledged Big Bang (BB) problems since the James Webb went up, are “explained-away” by generally simple answers to all of the BB problems based upon our alternative, much simpler cosmology, the Pan Theory.

However, based solely upon a much older universe, roughly one-fourth of the most distant galactic observations cannot simply be explained. In this case what would the contradictions to both mainstream cosmology and to steady state theories in general be?

What our second and most resent research paper offers are generally unknown theoretical physics equations which are based upon our alternative cosmology, The Pan Theory. We believe this paper explains away all the remaining cosmological problems discussed by a dilation process.

This paper is called “A Complete Scale Relativity Theory proposing a fractal character to the Universe which is not based upon the warping of spacetime or extra-dimensions.” As did our previous supernovae calculation paper, this new research also explains the non-existence of dark energy based upon an alternative distance equation that does not require a Hubble constant, a version of which was presented in our original paper now 12 years old.

This paper, link below, instead is based upon a little-known theory of relativity which we call the Pan Theory of Relativity, which itself is part of the Pan Theory.

This theory of relativity is much simpler than Einstein’s relativity theories. Although it does not replace either of them or change their equations, it renders both of them lees important concerning the overall picture of reality and of the universe.

Concerning relativity theory and the dilation of time (where the length of a second gets longer), Special Relativity refers to special cases where velocities approach the speed of light, and General Relativity refers to the small effects of gravity on the dilation of time. Instead this theory of relativity is assertively much more important in that respect. It states that time itself is not a continuum but dilates (the interval of a second of time gets longer) when looking backward in time through our telescopes such as the JWST, and that time also dilates (the second gets shorter) going forward in time. The extent that time dilates looking backward in time and matter and space get relatively larger, according to the alternative ‘Hubble distance formula,’ is simply a function of the observed redshift.

According to these collective equations, for instance, at a redshift of ‘1’ an interval of time (the second) was twice as long and matter was twice the size 10.48 billion years ago. Looking forward in time the rate that time would pass would be twice as fast and matter half its present size for that same period of time looking forward into the future. Although this time and matter dilation may seem very small and impossible to detect except at cosmic scales, in fact it would have huge consequences for cosmology. For instance looking backward in time at a redshift of nine (z=9), galactic sizes on average would appear to have been 10 times bigger (their relative mass) and the rate of time would have been 10 times slower, as well as the redshift of galactic light would have been 10 times longer (z+1). As to being a theory of relativity, in their own timeframes all galaxies etc. would appear the same to a potential observer there, as they do to us in our local timeframe.

We believe from this perspective and related cosmology, all of the JWST observations and contradictions can be more easily explained and understood. Below are links to some of the well-known problems that can be explained-away by this cosmology and this new, simpler theory of relativity. We believe the word “simpler“can be better understood by readers that can understand the equations in the link above.

(as well as many other links that explain the problems with mainstream cosmology today)

Simple but Exact Calculations of Spiral Galaxy Rotations, explaining away dark matter: A generally unrecognized force of equal importance to gravity (explaining away dark matter and Modified Newtonian Gravity), with exact predictions and statistical justification.

Standard and Alternative Cosmology: Cosmology that Contradicts the Big Bang

A co-authored book with many interesting insights and equations.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

