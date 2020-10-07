DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research will unveil the vision for its eagerly awaited “Garden of Hope” project at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Deerfield Beach, during a free, virtual event October 15, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m. The Zoom webinar, co-hosted by Sylvester Director, Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., will showcase beautiful renderings of the garden, which is designed to be a place of peaceful reflection, and will feature bricks, benches and plaques honoring loved ones, physicians, and volunteers.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Garden of Hope.

Members and non-members of The Pap Corps are welcome to participate in the event and support cancer research through the brick campaign. To learn more and register for the event, visit https://www.thepapcorps.org/.

“We are delighted to announce that construction will commence on the ‘Garden of Hope’ this fall,” said Susan Dinter, chair of The Pap Corps. “The garden will offer a place of tranquility and peace for patients, family, and all who visit the campus. The Pap Corps is honored to be spearheading this important project, which welcomes donors to create an enduring legacy while supporting the next survivor.”

The “Garden of Hope” has been a dream of the non-profit since the Deerfield Beach location was named The Pap Corps Campus in 2016 after its historic $50 million dollar pledge to Sylvester, which is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Florida, and only the second one in the state. The garden will feature a stunning, bronze-colored fountain, benches, plaques with inspirational sayings, and a pathway of multi-colored bricks engraved with personalized inscriptions and dedications. The area will be surrounded by lush landscaping, including shade trees and flowers. The design concept was created by the architectural firm of Curtis & Rogers, the construction firm is BDW Construction, and completion is anticipated in Spring 2021.

“‘The Garden of Hope’ reflects the immeasurable generosity and conviction of The Pap Corps as we accelerate our efforts to eradicate cancer,” said Dr. Nimer, M.D., who is also the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “We are deeply grateful for their visionary partnership and the profound impact it continues to have on research excellence and patient care at Sylvester.”

Opportunities to support the project are open to all and include the purchase of dedicated bricks, as well as pre-sale on benches for phase two of the project. Thanks to early contributions, all the benches in phase 1 are sold out, with some remaining opportunities to purchase plaques on the Fountain of Hope and Wall of Hope.

“Purchasing a brick allows you to honor a significant person in a permanent fashion, while also supporting The Pap Corps’ mission to fund cancer research at Sylvester,” Dinter continued. “This campaign is more crucial than ever, as donations to cancer research have been dramatically reduced since COVID-19. We encourage everyone who would like to do their part in eradicating cancer to join us in our quest.”

Bricks are available in size 4 x 8 for $365 and in size 8 x 8 for $730, engraving details and more information is available at https://www.thepapcorps.org/.

ABOUT THE PAP CORPS

Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016 dedicating The Pap Corps Campus at Sylvester in Deerfield Beach. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary ‘Pap’ test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 22,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support all types of cancers.

ABOUT SYLVESTER COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth — University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only cancer center in South Florida designated by the National Cancer Institute. NCI designation recognizes that Sylvester has met the most rigorous standards for cancer research, beginning in our laboratories, extending to patient care, and meeting specific needs in our community. Sylvester is known as South Florida’s leader in patient-focused cancer research and care, offering the only Phase 1 Clinical Trials program – the first step in evaluating how patients respond to the latest investigational treatments.

NCI designation further expands Sylvester’s ability to provide access to novel therapies through more clinical trials and collaboration with other designated centers. Equipped with a highly qualified team of more than 300 cancer-focused physicians and researchers working together, Sylvester discovers, develops, and delivers more precision cancer care. To serve current and future patients, Sylvester has a network of conveniently located outpatient treatment facilities throughout South Florida.

