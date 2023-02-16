SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — South Dakota Youth Soccer Association (SDSYA) – the official youth state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation and US Youth Soccer has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further South Dakota’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.



Image Caption: Sports Connect and South Dakota Youth Soccer Association (SDSYA) renew partnership.

Sports Connect provides technology solutions for the state association, affiliated clubs and leagues, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers. Advanced functionality and existing features aim to help grow participation in the sport by reducing volunteer burnout and making registration easy for players and their families.

Sports Connect’s partnership with SDYSA serves to further the governing body’s mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions provided through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers. The Sports Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway.

“South Dakota Youth Soccer Association was happy to renew our partnership with Sports Connect and we are excited to grow adoption throughout the state,” said Polly Dean, Executive Director of SDYSA. “Our goal with this partnership is to equip our staff and volunteers with the best and most supported tools on the market so they can spend less time on administrative work and more time growing the sport in South Dakota.”

“Partnerships like this are an integral part of our goal of creating a connected ecosystem in soccer. We are honored to continue our work with South Dakota to make this a reality,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “SDYSA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to help be an integral partner in this mission. We are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative technology and best-in-class support.”

Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with SDYSA, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, business insights, fanwear, and much more.

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://sportsconnect.com/south-dakota-soccer/.

About South Dakota Youth Soccer Association:

The South Dakota Youth Soccer Association – (SDYSA) promotes the game of soccer for all youth in South Dakota. The SDYSA promotes the importance of education, self-esteem, diversity and teamwork in a fun and safe environment, allowing players to develop to their fullest potential in soccer and in life. As a member of U.S. Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation, the SDYSA boasts a membership of over 16,000 youth soccer players and offers everything from recreational to competitive programming, as well as the Olympic Development Program and TOPSoccer.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports