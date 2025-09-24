DARWIN, Australia, Sept. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Was Mozart murdered because of a dangerous secret? A shocking new novel by Dr. Martin W. B. Jarvis, “The Other Mozart: The Magic Flute – An Opera to Die For!” (ISBN: 978-1779628961; released through Tellwell Publishing, August 2025), raises bold questions about one of history’s greatest composers — and whether his genius might not have been entirely his own.



Image caption: Cover, “The Other Mozart: The Magic Flute – An Opera to Die For!”

Part thriller, part historical mystery, this provocative novel takes readers inside the shadowy world of secret societies, hidden manuscripts, and a long-buried conspiracy. Jarvis builds his story on genuine forensic handwriting evidence, suggesting that Mozart’s older sister, Marie Anne, may have been the real creative force behind works attributed to her brother.

“Through forensic examination, I discovered that the name Amadeo Wolfgango Mozart — found on multiple manuscripts — was actually written by Mozart’s sister, Marie Anne,” says Jarvis. “After Mozart died, I believe she and his widow constructed the persona of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a name he never called himself.”

Mozart’s untimely death remains a mystery — one that may have stemmed from his ties to the Rosicrucian Brotherhood and the Prussian King, a sworn enemy of Austria — a theory the novel explores.

The result is a novel that keeps readers on the edge of their seat — a mix of fact and speculation, history and intrigue.

“The Other Mozart: The Magic Flute – An Opera to Die For!” is available through all major online retailers including Amazon.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Martin W. B. Jarvis OAM CM, Ph.D., FIMT, FRSA, is a professor at Charles Darwin University in Australia and an expert in forensic handwriting analysis. He has served as a board member of the Australian and New Zealand Forensic Society and as an expert witness in legal proceedings. Jarvis has studied Mozart since 2006, and alongside this novel, has completed a nonfiction volume on his controversial findings.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Martin Jarvis

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/d17x7bn

Genre: Historical Fiction

Released: August 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779628961

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )

