SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the “Fund”) recently participated in a $38M Series C investment round for AI Software, LLC dba Capacity. Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that connects into an organization’s tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and build solutions to any business challenge.

“The TMC Emerging Tech Fund’s commitment to innovation in lending makes it a great partner for Capacity. We share the belief that technology has the power to improve the loan origination process and value their investment in our efforts to help people do their best work with support automation,” said David Karandish, Founder and CEO of Capacity. “By tapping into the insights of TMC members, we can optimize how our AI-powered platform serves the needs of the mortgage industry, helping them centralize their knowledge, streamline workflows and automate repetitive tasks to meet the needs of their customers in today’s environment.”

Capacity provides mortgage lenders with a single platform to automate customer support and internal business processes. The platform boasts a more than 90% success rate in answering all prospective and current borrower inquiries automatically via conversational AI, and its no-code/low-code design, powerful workflow automation suite, robust developer platform and flexible database enables graceful human handoffs when necessary and intuitive task management. With Capacity’s AI-powered support automation platform, lenders can enhance their user experience while streamlining operations, resulting in an 11-day improvement in closing times over the national average of 47 days.

“As mortgage tech enters its next evolution, companies like Capacity and its software represent a key next step in creating a more modern, tech-enabled mortgage operations process. Using best-in-class AI, Capacity helps mortgage lenders ease friction points and reduce costs within their operations, resulting in a less expensive and more streamlined borrower experience. We are thrilled to support Capacity on its journey and look forward to seeing the additional innovations it can deliver,” said Jonathan Freed, Lender Engagement Director of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund.

The Limited Partners of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC who evaluate and invest in companies looking to advance the mortgage industry. The Fund continues to look for investment opportunities that will result in higher profitability and business process improvement for TMC lender members. For more information, please reach out to tmctechfund@mtgcoop.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative