SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s leading independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, today announced the launch of an individual subscription membership option that expands access to its network for mortgage professionals seeking connection, insight and peer engagement outside a traditional lender membership.



For the first time, TMC will offer individual subscriptions, enabling mortgage professionals to participate in most of the network’s benefits, even if their companies have not joined. The recently introduced option is designed for professionals who want to remain engaged with the industry, including those between roles or reentering the field, with a focus on network access, working groups and events, so individuals do not have to navigate industry challenges alone.

“We introduced the individual subscription to give mortgage professionals a way to stay connected no matter what stage of their career they’re in,” said Jodi Hall, CEO and president of The Mortgage Collaborative. “There is a real loneliness that comes with leadership and career transitions. TMC exists to ensure people have trusted peers to learn from, prepare alongside and lean on, because none of us should be doing this work in isolation.”

The individual subscription is a one-year offering that allows participants to invest in themselves while engaging with TMC’s collaborative community. Subscribers receive access to most TMC programming, including working groups, educational content and network engagement, as well as registration for one in-person conference per year. Individual subscribers do not participate in collaboration labs.

TMC developed the offering in response to feedback from professionals who have relied on the cooperative’s insights and relationships throughout their careers but are not currently affiliated with a member lender.

Donielle Geiser, a longtime TMC participant and former lender executive, joined as the program’s inaugural individual subscriber. She discussed her experience during the TMC Unbox it LIVE! Introducing TMC’s New Individual Subscription webinar on Monday, December 15th.

“The longing to know what’s going on in the industry doesn’t go away just because you’re no longer putting out fires every day,” Geiser said. “TMC has always been a connection point for understanding what’s happening and how others are handling the same challenges.”

Geiser said the value of TMC lies in the informal moments of connection that often shape meaningful decisions.

“The quiet conversations between sessions or at the bar are where you walk away with a valuable nugget of insight,” Geiser said. “Every minute is value-packed, and this individual subscription allows me to attend the Scottsdale conference in February 2026 after a year away.”

