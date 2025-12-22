SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s leading independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, today announced it will host the inaugural ACT Technology Summit, short for Accelerator and Collaborative Transformation, a two-day standalone mortgage technology competition and showcase Aug. 12-13 at The Highlands Hotel in Dallas.



Image caption: TMC to host inaugural ACT Technology Summit focused on mortgage technology and AI.

The event is open to both TMC members and non-members and marks the cooperative’s first industry-wide technology summit, designed to bring mortgage lenders, emerging technology companies and capital partners together to explore innovation and artificial intelligence in mortgage lending.

The summit will feature approximately 15 technology companies competing across multiple presentation segments, followed by moderated panel interviews and audience Q&A. A live head-to-head challenge will also take place, with companies demonstrating their AI-driven underwriting platforms in real-time. An overall winner will be announced during the event. Participating companies will be announced closer to the summit.

“The mortgage industry faces a critical gap between innovative technology solutions and the lenders who need them,” Jodi Hall, CEO & President at TMC and Operations Manager of the TMC Tech Fund. “ACT creates a collaborative space where technology companies can demonstrate real value, lenders can discover solutions to pressing challenges, and investors can access pre-vetted opportunities and hear the voices of the consumer, all in a concentrated two-day format.”

In addition to main-stage programming, the ACT Technology Summit will include:

Pitch competition segments: Technology companies presenting solutions, followed by panel discussion and audience questions

Technology companies presenting solutions, followed by panel discussion and audience questions Live RFP: On-stage AI underwriting demonstrations where companies respond to lender questions and build loan files in real time

On-stage AI underwriting demonstrations where companies respond to lender questions and build loan files in real time Working groups: Lender-only sessions for TMC members, including technology, owner-operator and capital-focused discussions

Lender-only sessions for TMC members, including technology, owner-operator and capital-focused discussions Technology demo space, known as Demo Alley: Dedicated time and space for loan origination system providers to showcase their platforms

Registration details, presenting companies and the full agenda will be released at a later date. To be notified when registration opens and to receive event updates, email TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit www.mortgagecollaborative.com.

