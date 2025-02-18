FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Treadstone 71, known for two decades of high-level intelligence, counterintelligence, and cognitive warfare training, opens its complete asset portfolio for purchase. Corporate and government clients have long relied on the brand’s unique skill-building curricula, research materials, and consulting expertise.



Image caption: Treadstone 71.

Potential buyers acquire a training catalog and artifact library with copyrights spanning deception planning, disinformation strategies, cyber intelligence, counterintelligence, and cognitive warfare. Substantial revenue opportunities appear through self-paced online courses, workshops, and hands-on case studies.

The offering is not a fire sale! The portfolio showcases meticulously curated intelligence frameworks, case studies, and proprietary methodologies developed through rigorous research and real-world applications. The collection reflects Treadstone 71’s investigative acumen, covering state adversaries such as Russia, Iran, and China with depth and precision. Intelligence programs built on these insights have shaped the capabilities of elite professionals in the field, making this offering a unique investment.

White papers, intelligence briefs, program build methods, and structured frameworks bolster marketing and client engagement, while Treadstone71.com and the online Cyber Intelligence Training Center platforms provide scalable subscriptions, tiered certifications, and an extensive body of training materials. Buyers step into a turnkey intelligence operation capable of immediate market expansion.

Treadstone 71 also boasts an extensive digital footprint, reaching over 300,000 followers and subscribers across X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Substack, Telegram, YouTube, and the Cybershafarat blog. The established online presence enhances brand recognition and ensures continued market influence for any buyer looking to capitalize on an engaged, security-conscious audience.

The sale includes a strategic content library that has shaped global security insights, fostering a ready-made training infrastructure with embedded credibility. Institutions looking to expand their foothold in intelligence operations or launch advanced counterintelligence education will find this acquisition a significant force multiplier in an industry demanding precision, expertise, and trust.

Investors secure not only an established brand but also a recognized authority in intelligence training. The Treadstone 71 name holds unparalleled influence in the intelligence and security communities, making this a rare opportunity for those seeking entry or dominance in the sector.

Serious inquiries only. Contact Treadstone 71 at info@treadstone71.com for details and guidance on the structured bidding process. Offers move quickly, welcoming contenders who recognize the strategic value of advanced intelligence, counterintelligence, and cognitive warfare solutions.

About Treadstone 71:

Treadstone 71 has delivered elite intelligence, counterintelligence, and cognitive warfare training for over 23 years. Serving corporate and government sectors, the company develops advanced security methodologies that address modern-day threats with unrivaled expertise. Organizations seeking to fortify their security posture have long relied on Treadstone 71’s training, research, and advisory services.

More information is available at Treadstone 71 Strategic Asset Acquisition Opportunity.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0218-s2p-treadstone71-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Treadstone 71