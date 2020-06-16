TOWSON, Md., June 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Katherine Miles, creator of the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover, explained why this simple device is a surprisingly effective part of a continuum of care for persons who have suffered a loss of mobility.



“People lose mobility for many reasons, sometimes quite suddenly: surgery, age-related loss of strength or balance, illness or injury,” Miles said. “Whatever the cause, restoring mobility can be a difficult and frustrating process. But the Ruby Slipper can help.”

Recovery from illness, injury or surgery often requires traveling to physical therapy and medical facilities. Unfortunately, if entering and exiting a car is too much of a challenge, the patient can become discouraged from attempting to finish a prescribed course of exercise, tests and exams. The inability to access transportation then becomes an insurmountable barrier to recovery.

The Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover, while a deceptively simple device, can allow a patient to continue a course of rehabilitation and keep working toward regaining mobility. The Ruby Slipper is a two-layer nylon seat cover that creates a unique sliding action, allowing an individual to pivot smoothly into and out of a car seat.

The Ruby Slipper is easily installed in minutes. The user or caregiver rotates the top layer of nylon fabric over the seating area toward the door to hang over the side of the seat. Then, the user sits on the fabric, swivels into the car to place his or her feet on the floor, and slides back into the seat. (If help is needed, a caregiver can grasp the individual’s legs and rotate them into the car.)

For people who are rehabilitating and may require mobility assistance for only a limited period of time, the Ruby Slipper has the advantage of being inexpensive, easy to use and easily stored when not needed. It fits virtually all passenger cars and trucks, works on both cloth and leather seats, and can be moved from car to car as needed. The nylon fabric is rugged, comfortable and easy to care for.

In addition to patients who are rehabilitating and individuals who have longer-term mobility loss, Miles noted that the Ruby Slipper can also be used by caregivers, physicians, occupational therapists, physical therapists and Veterans Administration professionals.

About Ruby Slipper, LLC

Made entirely in America, the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover can be purchased online at http://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/ (via PayPal) or by calling 877-855-3065. The cost is $79.95 plus $11.95 shipping. The Ruby Slipper comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Questions can be directed to http://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/contact or 877-855-3065. Ruby Slipper, LLC is located at P.O. Box 42430, Towson, MD 21284.

Video: See the Ruby Slipper Seat Cover in action, https://youtu.be/e8dJfUHoGYU

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0616s2p-rubbyslipper-cover-300dpi.jpg

