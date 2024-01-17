PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — USA Field Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Skyhawks powered by Stack Sports. This strategic collaboration aims to introduce field hockey to young athletes across the country and foster the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.



Caption: Skyhawks and USA Field Hockey partner.

As part of this three-year partnership, Skyhawks and Stack Sports will be designated as an “Official Youth Sports & Camp Partner of USA Field Hockey” and an “Official Partner Organization of USA Field Hockey.” Skyhawks, recognized as the #1 youth sports franchise by Franchise Magazine, will leverage its extensive network to offer field hockey camps in communities nationwide. USA Field Hockey will actively promote and support these camps to encourage participation and inspire the next generation of field hockey players.

“We believe that field hockey has enormous potential in the United States, and we are committed to nurturing its growth from the grassroots up,” said Jason Frazier, General Manager of Skyhawks. “Partnering with USA Field Hockey, a leader in the sport, is a significant step toward achieving this goal and our mission.”

In addition to providing opportunities for young athletes to discover field hockey, this partnership also aims to encourage more coaches to join the sport. USA Field Hockey will offer entry-level beginner training materials to Skyhawks coaches, while coaches seeking higher-level training and certifications will be invited to become USA Field Hockey member coaches. Both organizations will collaborate to develop a curriculum that follows USA Field Hockey’s ADM (American Development Model) and other industry-accepted best practices. This curriculum will ensure a fun, safe, and educational environment for participants and will be available to Skyhawks coaches.

“At USA Field Hockey, we are committed to expanding the reach of Field Hockey which boasts over 2 billion fans worldwide. We recognize Stack Sports as a leader in growing participation for sports organizations, and their dedication to nurturing youth sports aligns perfectly with our mission. We chose Skyhawks as one of our partners due to their unwavering commitment to providing a fun and safe experience for kids, making them the ideal collaborator to introduce field hockey to the next generation of players,” said Simon Hoskins, Executive Director at USA Field Hockey.

This partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the sport of field hockey in the United States, with the goal of introducing field hockey to thousands of people in the U.S. in the coming years. This further expands on the commitment by Stack Sports to reach the goal set forth by the CDC of 63% youth participation by 2030.

For more information about USA Field Hockey, visit https://www.usafieldhockey.com/.

For more information about Skyhawks powered by Stack Sports, visit https://www.skyhawks.com/.

About USA Field Hockey:

USA Field Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States and is based in Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Field Hockey is committed to providing opportunities for the 30,000 members to participate develop and excel as athletes, coaches, umpires and administrators. The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams strive for competitive excellence in the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, World Cup and other international competitions. USA Field Hockey is a proud member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, International Hockey Federation and Pan American Hockey Federation. For more information visit https://www.usafieldhockey.com/.

About Skyhawks:

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, Skyhawks has established itself as one of the largest youth sport program providers in North America. Skyhawks provides a wide variety of fun, safe and positive programs that emphasize critical lessons by “teaching life skills through sports”. Programs range from week-long summer camps to after-school programs, clinics, and leagues for children aged 18mths to 14 in a variety of sports.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports