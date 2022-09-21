COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — USA Wrestling, the National Governing Body for the sport of wrestling in the United States, has announced a three-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports.



Image Caption: Sports Connect and USA Wrestling.

USA Wrestling’s partnership with Sports Connect serves to further its mission of providing quality opportunities for its State Associations, Clubs and members through technology solutions for the governing body, athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are excited to secure a partner in Stack Sports who can help provide our members access to innovative technology with best-in-class support to keep their season running smoothly and ultimately grow wrestling across the country,” said Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling. “With the Sports Connect platform, we know we have secured a partner who is best positioned to serve our membership.”

As an official partner of USA Wrestling, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both USA Wrestling State Associations and chartered clubs.

“We are proud to partner with USA Wrestling to help grow participation in the sport,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “USA Wrestling helps its members to achieve their full human and athletic potential, and Sports Connect is honored to expand into one of the USOPC’s member organizations to partner with them in expanding this mission.”

Chartered clubs using the Sports Connect platform for their websites will have access to a full suite of features, including industry leading business insights tools, mobile-first registration, seamless content integration with USA Wrestling, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and more.

USA Wrestling has long-term goals to grow and serve its membership and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this growth.

When your club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/usa-wrestling/.

About USA Wrestling:

USA Wrestling is the national governing body for wrestling in the United States and is a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. Simply, USA Wrestling is the central organization that coordinates amateur wrestling programs in the nation and works to create interest and participation in these programs. It has over 247,000 members across the nation, boys and girls, men and women of all ages, representing all levels of the sport. USA Wrestling’s president is Bruce Baumgartner and its Executive Director is Rich Bender. More information can be found at http://www.TheMat.com.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

