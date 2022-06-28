PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utah Youth Soccer — originated in 1978, and is the authorized state youth soccer association of Utah and is affiliated with the U.S. Youth Soccer, U.S. Soccer, and the U.S. Olympic Committee – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.



Image Caption: Utah Youth Soccer and CaptainU.

CaptainU, a self-managed recruiting software tool that connects high school athletes and college coaches across the country, is the best way to connect with college coaches and get recruited. This partnership allows Utah Soccer athletes and parents instant access to every college soccer coach in the country, while increasing CaptainU’s exposure in the college soccer recruiting world.

“We are excited to be working with CaptainU to increase the access to college sports for our athletes in the state of Utah,” said Bryan Attridge, CEO of Utah Youth Soccer. “This partnership will provide our athletes, parents, coaches, and teams access to expert recruiting tools and resources to further enhance their soccer journeys.”

Through this partnership, Utah Youth Soccer athletes will receive a free recruiting profile and highly discounted upgraded plans, coaches are eligible for free CaptainU College accounts, teams are eligible for a free CaptainU Teams accounts, and more. (More information: https://www.captainu.com/get-started?tag=event&event_id=265648&campaign&sport=soccer)

“We are thrilled to be extending the partnership with Utah Youth Soccer and providing them with new solutions to enhance their already great development programs,” said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU. “Assisting college coaches, teams, and athletes throughout the recruiting process is what we do best, and teaming up with Utah Soccer is a great opportunity to continue our mission.

About Utah Youth Soccer:

Utah Youth Soccer originated in 1978 and is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors solely for the benefit of Utah’s children. Reaching nearly 60,000 players across the state, UYSA is the only soccer organization in Utah that offers a diverse range of services and innovative programs to meet the needs of a membership with varied abilities, backgrounds, and financial means.

About CaptainU:

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and now powers the recruiting journey for partners like AAU, USA Gymnastics, Utah Soccer, and USRowing. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

