AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Credit Union is making it easier for members to protect what matters most by offering access to a wide range of insurance solutions through trusted industry partners. From home and vehicle insurance to business protection and specialty coverage, members can now explore insurance options designed to fit their unique needs and budgets.



Image caption: Velocity Credit Union.

“Life is full of unexpected moments, and having the right protection in place can make all the difference,” said Debbie Mitchell, President & CEO. “By partnering with Inszone Insurance Services, we’re giving members convenient access to experienced professionals who can help them find coverage that fits their lives today and adapts as their needs change.”

PERSONALIZED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS THROUGH INSZONE INSURANCE SERVICES

Through Velocity’s partnership with Inszone Insurance Services, members gain access to licensed insurance professionals who simplify the process of finding coverage. An advisor can compare options from a nationwide network of insurance carriers to identify competitive rates and customized solutions tailored to each member’s needs. This translates into real value for members who will have access to multiple insurance carriers and licensed insurance professionals who can help them compare coverage options.

Coverage options include:

Homeowners, renters, condominium, and specialty property insurance

Auto, motorcycle, boat, RV, and rideshare vehicle insurance

Life insurance and pet insurance

Umbrella policies for additional liability protection

Business insurance, including commercial property, business auto, general liability, cyber liability, workers’ compensation, and employee benefits

With more than two decades of industry experience, Inszone provides personalized support and guidance – from obtaining a quote and selecting coverage to ongoing service and assistance well after the policy is in place.

ADDITIONAL PROTECTION THROUGH ALLIED SOLUTIONS

Velocity members also have access to specialty insurance products available through Allied Solutions and offered by Franklin Madison Group LLC, a licensed insurance agency. These affordable coverage options are designed to help members prepare for life’s unexpected challenges, such as Hospital Accident Protection and Recuperative Care coverage.

These group accident and sickness insurance plans feature straightforward enrollment processes and are designed to complement existing insurance coverage, helping members create a more comprehensive financial safety net.

DELIVERING VALUE WHERE LIFE HAPPENS

As part of its commitment to helping members achieve financial well-being, Velocity continues to expand services that support members through every stage of life. By providing access to trusted insurance professionals and a broad range of coverage options, Velocity is helping members safeguard their homes, vehicles, businesses, families, and financial futures.

Members interested in learning more about available insurance options can stop by any Velocity branch for additional information and referral assistance or visit https://www.velocitycu.com/.

ABOUT VELOCITY CREDIT UNION

Velocity Credit Union has served Central Texans for over 75 years with a mission to provide exceptional financial products, personal service, and support for the communities it serves. Membership is open to those who live or work in the five-county Austin area. Velocity Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Equal Housing Lender. Insurance products are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, Velocity Credit Union or any of its affiliates. Insurance products are not insured by the NCUA or any other federal government agency and may be subject to risk. Visit https://www.velocitycu.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT INSZONE INSURANCE

Inszone Insurance Services is a full-service insurance brokerage providing personal, commercial, and employee benefits solutions across the United States. Founded in 2002, Inszone combines personalized service, industry expertise, and access to a broad network of leading insurance carriers to help individuals, families, and businesses protect what matters most. Visit https://www.inszoneinsurance.com to learn more.

ABOUT ALLIED SOLUTIONS

Allied Solutions is one of the nation’s largest providers of insurance, lending, marketing, and technology-enabled solutions to financial institutions in North America. Since 1978, Allied Solutions has partnered with more than 6,000 financial institutions to help them grow their bottom line, protect their business and consumers, and evolve through connected solutions, data-driven insights, and modern platforms designed to keep them competitive in rapidly changing markets. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana and maintains several offices strategically located across the country. Allied Solutions is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Visit https://www.alliedsolutions.net to learn more.

ABOUT FRANKLIN MADISON

An industry leader with over 55 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and value for more than 3,500 financial institutions. Visit https://www.franklin-madison.com to learn more.

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News Source: Velocity Credit Union