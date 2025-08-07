AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Credit Union is proud to announce the official groundbreaking of its newest branch, located at the southeast corner of Davis Lane and Brodie Lane in Southwest Austin. This expansion reflects the credit union’s continued commitment to serving its growing membership and delivering convenient, modern financial services to communities across Central Texas.



Photo caption: Velocity Credit Union President/CEO Debbie Mitchell (second from right) joins with members of our architectural and contracting firms in breaking ground on the credit union’s newest branch, located at the southeast corner of Brodie Lane and Davis Lane in Austin, TX. The facility is slated to open in first quarter 2026.

The new, full-service branch is designed with flexibility and member experience at the forefront. Members will enjoy the benefits of modern technology and personalized service at the site, which includes two Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) drive-thru lanes, teller pods, four private offices, and dedicated spaces for the Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager.

“Expanding into the fast-growing Southwest Austin community is an exciting milestone for us,” said Debbie Mitchell, Velocity Credit Union President & CEO. “We’re thrilled to bring our personalized service, local values, and financial empowerment to more members — right where they are.”

The branch was designed in collaboration with Studio Steinbomer Architects (www.steinbomer.com), Tsen Engineering, Wilson & Girgenti Engineering Services, Wuest Group Civil Engineering and Austin Canyon Corporation (www.austincanyon.com), General Contractors, ensuring thoughtful design and construction aligned with Velocity’s member-first values.

This new location marks an exciting time for the organization, coinciding with Velocity’s broader brand refresh—including a new logo and updates to all existing branch locations. The Southwest Austin branch is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/.

About Velocity Credit Union:

Velocity Credit Union has served Central Texans for over 75 years with a mission to provide exceptional financial products, personal service, and support for the communities it serves. Membership is open to those who live or work in the five-county Austin area.

