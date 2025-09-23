AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Credit Union, a trusted financial partner for over 75 years, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand, including a new logo, a modernized website, and updated branch locations. The updated look and feel reflects Velocity’s ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility, and delivering an exceptional, member-first experience both in person and online.



“At Velocity, our brand has always stood for trust, service, and community,” said Debbie Mitchell, President and CEO. “This rebrand reflects our commitment to evolve with our members’ needs while staying true to our core values. From a fresh visual identity to digital tools that make banking easier, every detail was designed with our members in mind.”

The rebrand includes:

New Logo: A modern look that reflects growth, connection, and innovation.

Modernized Website: Enhanced design, simplified navigation, and mobile-first features.

Updated Branch Experience: Refreshed spaces that blend technology with personalized service.

As part of this transformation, Velocity is also introducing its Rewards Checking account—an all-in-one solution designed to help members save, grow, protect, and manage money smarter.

Rewards Checking Benefits Designed For You:

Earn Rewards & Build Savings – Earn rewards every time you swipe, with automatic roundups that grow your savings.

Get Paid Early – Access your direct deposits up to two days sooner, at no cost.

Bank Your Way – Manage your money anytime with mobile and online banking, Zelle®, credit score monitoring, instant transfers, and more.

Stay Protected – Get built-in benefits like cellphone insurance, 24/7 telehealth, and ID theft protection.

“Rewards Checking takes the everyday checking account to the next level,” said Mitchell. “Members not only enjoy modern digital convenience, but also real lifestyle and security benefits that bring more value to their financial lives.”

Members can open Rewards Checking today at any branch or online at VelocityCU.com.

For more information, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/.

About Velocity Credit Union:

Velocity Credit Union has served Central Texans for over 75 years with a mission to provide exceptional financial products, personal service, and support for the communities it serves. Membership is open to those who live or work in the five-county Austin area. Velocity Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Equal Housing Lender.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo 300dpi: https://www.velocitycu.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Cedar_Park_PR-scaled.jpg

Photo caption: Velocity Credit Union Branches, including this facility on New Hope Road in Cedar Park, have been updated with new exterior branding and new interior enhancements. Other updates include a new website and Rewards Checking benefits.

