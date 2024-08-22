NOVI, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today it has completed its integration with Mortgage Machine™, an out-of-the-box, all-in-one loan origination system (LOS) designed to accelerate lenders’ operational velocity and support an end-to-end digital origination process.



Image caption: Vice Capital Markets.

“We are pleased to announce our integration with Mortgage Machine. This integration not only streamlines our operations but also empowers our clients with unparalleled real-time insights and control over their mortgage pipelines,” said Vice Capital Markets President Troy Baars. “By incorporating Mortgage Machine’s sophisticated loan origination capabilities, we are enhancing our ability to respond dynamically to market conditions and optimize our strategic advisory services.”

This collaboration, enhanced by Vice’s advanced filters and methodologies, gives traders real-time access to mutual clients’ pipelines, enabling them to precisely monitor and quantify pipeline changes throughout the day and execute optimal hedge adjustments. Additionally, the integration seamlessly connects with Vice Capital Markets’ HedgePro™ trading platform, facilitating the efficient exchange of bulk tapes for best execution analysis and decision-making.

“Our collaboration with Vice Capital Markets reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the mortgage industry,” said Jeff Bode, CEO at Mortgage Machine Services. “By integrating our all-in-one LOS with Vice’s sophisticated trading tools, we are providing lenders with a powerful solution that streamlines operations, reduces risk, and ultimately improves their ability to compete in a fast-paced market.”

Mortgage Machine simplifies complex mortgage processes with AI-powered automation, scalable cloud infrastructure, and flexible APIs, offering tailored workflows for retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending. Its seamless document management and point-of-sale functions give loan officers full control over the entire loan lifecycle, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving the borrower experience. For mutual client Legend Lending, Vice Capital Markets’ integration with Mortgage Machine has resulted in a significant reduction in loan cycle times and enhanced precision in pipeline management, empowering them to deliver a superior borrower experience.

“This integration has been a game-changer for us,” said Nich Hughes, CEO of Legend Lending. “The combined capabilities of Vice Capital Markets and Mortgage Machine provide us with a robust platform that not only streamlines our operations but also enhances our ability to manage risk and maximize profitability. We’re seeing tangible benefits in terms of efficiency and accuracy, and we’re excited about the future possibilities this collaboration opens up for us.”

About Mortgage Machine™ Services, Inc.

Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. Visit http://www.mmachine.net/ to learn more.

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains. With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call (248) 869-8100.

News Source: Vice Capital Markets