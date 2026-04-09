NOVI, Mich., April 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today that it now supports new 30-year fixed-rate specified-cash payup commitment grids from Fannie Mae, which became effective April 9, 2026.



Image caption: Vice Capital Markets.

The new commitment grids include:

30-Year Fixed Rate – $425k Max Loan Amount;

30-Year Fixed Rate – $450k Max Loan Amount; and

30-Year Fixed Rate – Manufactured Housing.

With these additions, Vice Capital clients can incorporate more precise pricing into their rate sheets and best execution analysis when evaluating eligible loans for delivery to Fannie Mae.

“As agency cash execution becomes more granular, lenders need to be able to reflect those distinctions in their pricing and delivery strategy,” said Shawn Ansley, Chief Information Officer at Vice Capital Markets. “Fannie Mae’s new commitment grids add useful precision for specific loan scenarios, and we’re making that available to clients so they can strengthen best execution analysis and act on opportunities more confidently.”

To explore how Vice Capital helps lenders optimize pricing, commitments and delivery strategies, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com.

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.

The company’s Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.

With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call (248) 869-8100.

LOGO link for media: https://vicecapitalmarkets.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/VCMlogo.png

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Vice Capital Markets

P: 404.549.9282

Lindsey@DepthPR.com

News Source: Vice Capital Markets