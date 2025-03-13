NOVI, Mich., March 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today it is the first to integrate Fannie Mae’s new Loan Pricing application programming interface (API) into its trading portal. The API consolidates multiple APIs into one, simplifying the loan pricing process and enhancing pricing and commitments.



The new Loan Pricing API delivers a comprehensive set of pricing options directly from Fannie Mae for loans, including base prices, service release premiums and national loan-level pricing adjustments (LLPAs), along with any internal pricing adjusters. Additionally, users can leverage the API to access best execution information seamlessly.

“This API is a game-changer for lenders looking to optimize their secondary execution,” said Shawn Ansley, Chief Information Officer at Vice Capital. “Previously, lenders needed to combine several APIs and rely on in-house calculations to obtain accurate pricing for loan commitments. Now, with this API, all necessary information is available at lenders’ fingertips with a single request. Our team has been rigorously testing and providing feedback to Fannie Mae throughout the development of this API, and we’re excited to begin deploying it for our clients’ benefit.”

“The Loan Pricing API is Fannie Mae’s latest enhancement intended to offer lenders and technology service providers access to comprehensive pricing information,” said Kunal Vakil, Single-Family Capital Markets Products – Vice President at Fannie Mae. “By streamlining the process of obtaining comprehensive loan data, the API will help facilitate a more informed best execution analysis.”

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.

The company’s Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.

With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call (248) 869-8100.

