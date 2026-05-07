NOVI, Mich., May 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, today announced the public release of the Vice Capital Par Note Rate, a proprietary daily mortgage rate benchmark designed to provide a distinct, market-based view of mortgage pricing. Available via an online tracker, the benchmark provides lenders, analysts and other market participants with daily data, long-term trend analysis and custom charting dating back to 2008.



Image caption: Vice Capital Markets.

Calculated daily using Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage-backed security prices across the coupon stack, plus standard base guaranty fees and servicing, the Vice Capital Par Note Rate reflects the note rate at which a 30-year, fixed-rate loan could be sold at par into the agency market while retaining servicing. The benchmark is intended to complement other widely referenced mortgage rate measures by offering an additional perspective grounded in secondary market pricing rather than borrower-specific transaction characteristics, such as discount points, lender credits and loan-level pricing adjustments.

“Mortgage rate metrics can serve different purposes depending on what users are trying to measure,” said Chris Bennett, chairman at Vice Capital Markets. “Many widely followed figures provide valuable insight into borrower activity and market sentiment. The Vice Capital Par Note Rate is designed to complement those views by offering a consistent, market-based benchmark for analyzing mortgage rate movement over time.”

While Vice Capital Markets has used the par note rate internally in its modeling for decades, the company is now making the data publicly available to support more informed market analysis across the mortgage industry. Through the tracker, users can review daily weighted averages, analyze long-term trends and create custom charts across historical time periods.

“By making this data publicly available, we’re giving the industry another lens through which to evaluate mortgage rate movement,” said Troy Baars, president at Vice Capital Markets. “We believe the Vice Capital Par Note Rate will serve as a valuable benchmark for lenders, analysts and other market participants seeking deeper insight into market trends over time.”

To access the online tracker, visit https://vicecapitalmarkets.com/par-note-rate-historical-tracker/. Sign up to receive weekly updates on the Vice Capital Par Note Rate at https://vicecapitalmarkets.com/subscribe-vcm-par-note-rate-updates/.

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.

The company’s Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.

With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call (248) 869-8100.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for Vice Capital Markets

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Lindsey@DepthPR.com

News Source: Vice Capital Markets