TRAVERSE City, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With a strong emphasis being placed on remote visual inspections (RVI) and nondestructive testing (NDT) throughout many industries, ViewTech Borescopes has started the year with a record number of sales and looks to continue the trend with another year-over-year sales increase. ViewTech highlights the addition of two of their newest clients that kicked off 2020 by adding a VJ-3 video borescope to their inspection tool kit: Central Copters of Belgrade, Montana and MATCOR Metal Fabrication of Morton, Illinois.



ViewTech Borescopes supports the industries they serve by exhibiting at more than 20 trade shows annually. While attending HAI HELI-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California, Central Copters owner, Mark Duffy, was able to see first-hand how the VJ-3 would perform better than their current borescope and upgraded by taking a new ViewTech borescope back to Montana. Central Copters operates out of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport with a Kaman K-1200, Robinson R66, Euro Copter AS350B and Bell 214B1. Their fleet is available for real estate surveys, firefighting, charter and aerial tours. Central Copters has been the recipient of the Helicopter Association International Operator Safety Award for multiple years. They will continue to have exceptional safety and dependability with their fleet as they rely on the VJ-3 3.9mm x 1.5m mechanical articulating video borescope for turbine engine inspections.

With locations throughout Canada and the United States, MATCOR Metal Fabrication of Morton, Illinois had been utilizing a “smart phone” scope which wasn’t providing the performance they desired. ViewTech sent MATCOR’s Quality Manager a 6.0mm x 1.5m mechanical articulating video borescope to demo while completing corrosion and FOD inspections inside tanks ranging from 5 to 1,500 gallons. After completing several inspections, the improvement in the quality of their inspections became obvious and MATCOR made the decision to upgrade to a ViewTech VJ-3. Since bringing the VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope on site, MATCOR has utilized it with several other inspections throughout their facility.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

