HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit this week at the 2026 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia, showcasing advanced remote visual inspection solutions for pumps, compressors, turbines, and other critical rotating equipment. Among the featured technologies will be the VJ-4 3D Measurement video borescope, an inspection system that combines high-resolution imaging with 3D measurement capabilities.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase the VJ-4 3D Measurement video borescope at the 2026 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) in Houston, Texas.

From September 22–24, rotating equipment engineers and technicians will gather at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. At Booth 2834, attendees can experience the VJ-4 and see how remote visual inspection technology can provide access to internal components through small access points, helping reduce or eliminate the need for equipment disassembly.

In addition to identifying defects such as cracking, corrosion, erosion, pitting, deposits, and wear, the VJ-4 3D Measurement allows users to capture dimensional data for more accurate evaluation and documentation. By combining visual inspection with measurement capabilities, the VJ-4 can help maintenance teams streamline inspections, minimize downtime, and make more informed maintenance decisions.

“Reliable inspection data is essential for maintaining the performance and availability of rotating equipment,” said Sales Consultant Chris Courtright. “The VJ-4 helps inspection teams move beyond visual assessment by providing measurement capabilities that support faster, more confident maintenance decisions.”

ViewTech will also highlight its Borescope Report Maker, ODIN, for Operator Driven Inspections. The software simplifies inspection documentation and produces professional reports that help maintenance teams communicate findings, track equipment condition, and make data-driven repair decisions.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, a leading seller of video borescopes in North America, has equipped more than 3,000 companies since 2008. The company’s VJ-3 and VJ-4 series provide advanced remote visual inspection capabilities for applications across turbomachinery, pumps, power generation, aviation, manufacturing, and heavy equipment.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase the VJ-4 3D Measurement video borescope at the 2026 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) in Houston, Texas.

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News Source: ViewTech Borescopes