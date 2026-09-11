ViewTech Borescopes to Unveil Advanced 3D Inspection Technology at 2026 International Manufacturing Technology Show

CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, will exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2026, taking place September 14-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. At the largest manufacturing show in the Western Hemisphere, ViewTech will showcase its latest innovation, the new VJ-4 3D Video Borescope, giving manufacturing professionals an opportunity to experience its advanced inspection capabilities firsthand.



Image caption: ViewTech’s VJ-4 3D Measurement Borescope provides high-resolution visual inspections in hard-to-reach areas, helping manufacturers improve maintenance and quality control. See it in action at IMTS, Booth 134019.

Designed for demanding industrial inspection applications, the newest VJ-4 video borescope combines advanced video borescope technology with 3D measurement capabilities, giving manufacturers greater insight into the condition and dimensions of difficult-to-access components without the need for disassembly. Its video borescope configuration enables remote visual inspection through small access points, while 3D measurement capabilities provide additional dimensional information to support inspection and quality-control decisions.

“Manufacturers are looking for inspection tools that provide more than simply a visual image,” said Sales Consultant Evan Miller. “The VJ-4 3D Measurement video borescope brings enhanced capabilities directly into the inspection process, helping users collect actionable information while reducing inspection time and minimizing the need for component teardown.”

At IMTS, attendees can see the VJ-4 in action at Booth 134019 and discover how 3D inspection technology can help improve quality and efficiency across a range of applications, including aerospace, automotive, power generation, heavy equipment, machining, and general manufacturing. The VJ-4 is designed to help inspectors examine internal features, identify defects, and capture detailed inspection data in areas that are inaccessible to traditional measurement tools.

Paired with the VJ-4, ViewTech’s Borescope Report Maker—Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN)—software streamlines the inspection process and generates clear, professional reports that enable faster, data-driven maintenance decisions. ViewTech Borescopes will also showcase its broader range of remote visual inspection equipment, demonstrating how portable borescope technology can be seamlessly integrated into manufacturing inspection workflows to improve efficiency, consistency, and documentation.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, North America’s leading seller of video borescopes, has equipped over 3,000 companies since 2008. Its VJ-3 and VJ-4 series deliver advanced inspection capabilities—from 0.85mm diameters to 3D measurement, UV, and infrared—across aviation, power generation, manufacturing, and beyond.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: ViewTech’s VJ-4 3D Measurement Borescope provides high-resolution visual inspections in hard-to-reach areas, helping manufacturers improve maintenance and quality control. See it in action at IMTS, Booth 134019.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes