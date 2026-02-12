TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, North America’s leading seller of video borescopes, will be exhibiting for the first time at the Nondestructive Testing Management Association (NDTMA) Annual Conference. The annual event is scheduled to take place this year from February 17-19, 2026, at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



As the industry’s flagship event, the NDTMA Annual Conference brings together key decision-makers in nondestructive testing (NDT) for high-level dialogue on leadership, regulatory developments, and technical innovation. ViewTech Borescopes will be located at Booth 37, where attendees can experience firsthand the company’s latest advancements in remote visual inspection (RVI) technology.

“We are excited to join the NDTMA community for the first time,” said Chris Courtright, Sales Consultant and NDT Level III for ViewTech Borescopes. “The NDTMA conference is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds and top-tier management in the field. We look forward to showing how our video borescopes can streamline inspection workflows and improve asset reliability for their member companies.”

SHOWCASING INNOVATION IN NDT

ViewTech will feature its flagship line of articulating video borescopes. The VJ-4 was designed to meet the rigorous demands of NDT professionals across industries such as aviation, power generation, and oil and gas. Key features on display will include:

Advanced Articulation: Industry-leading joystick-controlled, 360° steering for precise navigation.

High-Definition Imaging: Superior clarity and brightness for identifying micro-fractures, corrosion, and weld defects.

Inspection Reporting Efficiency: Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) software enables fast conversion of inspection images into clean, professional reports.

Rugged Durability: Tungsten-braided insertion tubes built to withstand harsh industrial environments.

Specialized Models: Ultraviolet (UV), dual and triple-camera configurations that provide comprehensive internal views without the need for additional attachments.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

In addition to live demonstrations during the NDTMA Annual Conference, ViewTech offers an industry-exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

Read more about the NDTMA Annual Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/ndtma-annual-conference-2026/

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

