TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industry pharmaceutical and biotech professionals from across the globe will convene at INTERPHEX 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City beginning May 24 through 26. The 3-day technical conference also features an exhibit hall with more than 400 exhibitors. ViewTech Borescopes and their lineup of articulating video borescopes will be on display at booth #1939.

After first exhibiting at INTERPHEX 2021, ViewTech connected with engineers and manufacturers seeking inspection and quality control remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment. The VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) video borescope is widely utilized during cleaning validation, riboflavin testing, and as part of a sanitary process solution. In addition to the VJ-3 UV video borescope, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and VJ-3 3.9mm will be featured at ViewTech Borescopes booth at INERPHEX 2022.

Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant for ViewTech, will be available during exhibit hall hours to discuss any future maintenance, inspection, or quality control requirements where a VJ-3 video borescope could reduce downtime. With ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo program, pharmaceutical and biotech companies can trial a VJ-3 video borescope at their own facility.

Learn more about INTERPHEX: https://www.viewtech.com/tradeshows/interphex-2022

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0523-s2p-vtechiphex-300dpi.jpg

