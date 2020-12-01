TRAVERSE City, Mich., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will go back to exhibiting in-person for the first time since COVID-19 halted tradeshows. The 2020 National Agricultural Aviation Association Expo will be taking place December 7 – 10 at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia. ViewTech Senior Sales Consultant, Zach Wessels, will have several VJ-3 video borescopes on display for Ag Aviation Expo attendees, including the VJ-3 dual camera video borescope.

ViewTech Borescopes has been an exhibitor during the world’s largest agricultural aviation convention and tradeshow since 2015. During the Ag Aviation Expo, ViewTech has been able to connect with ag pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and aerial application businesses.

This year ViewTech will have the following VJ-3 video borescope models available for attendees to trial at NAAA Ag Aviation Expo booth #424: the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 6.0mm dual camera.

“Our VJ-3 video borescopes are so intuitive; they get put to use with hardly any learning curve,” said Wessels. “The newest video borescope we offer, the VJ-3 dual camera, features both a forward-facing and 90-degree side-view camera. Inspectors will be able to capture images and videos at both camera angles by simply pushing a button.”

With a large percentage of ViewTech’s clientele based in the aviation and aerospace industries, they are consistently informed that the VJ-3 video borescope performs the heavy lifting for 99% of their clients’ inspections, many of which entail viewing inside of critical components. By providing the best borescope option for their budget, ViewTech Borescopes have been saving companies time and money on their preventative maintenance and MRO inspections.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

