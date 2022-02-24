TRAVERSE City, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE International) and the Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) merged in 2021 and formed the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a global community with more than 40,000 members was formed to advance corrosion prevention. ViewTech Borescopes will be one of hundreds of exhibitors connecting with corrosion and protective coating professionals March 7 – 9 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas during the first annual AMPP Annual Conference & Expo.

With corrosion affecting nearly every industry, ViewTech’s inspection video borescopes allow contractors, inspectors, engineers, and technicians to see inside critical components without costly, time-consuming disassembly. As the largest international coatings and corrosion trade show, the AMPP Annual Conference & Expo is anticipating more than 6,000 attendees to visit the expo hall, which will also feature a heavy equipment area and coatings experience area.

With a variety of insertion tube diameters and lengths, ViewTech will have several borescope options on-hand at booth 926 throughout the AMPP Annual Conference & Expo. Inspection borescopes available include the VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope, VJ-3 Far Focus video borescope, VJ-3 2.8mm video borescope, and VJ-3 3.9mm video borescope. ViewTech Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will be able to share the advantages of using a VJ-3 video borescope to assist with inspections, maintenance, and quality control.

Both AMPP attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to visit ViewTech at booth 926, select a borescope that would work best for their inspection application, and reserve a no-cost demo during exhibit hall hours. While not all AMPP members are able to attend the first AMPP Annual Conference & Expo, the video borescope experts at ViewTech suggests contacting them to trial a VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope at their own facility for free with a no-cost, no-obligation demo.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

dwhite@viewtech.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0224-s2p-viewtech-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes