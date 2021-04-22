ORLANDO, Fla. and TRAVERSE City, Mich., April 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes announced they are returning to exhibit for the ninth time during MRO Americas 2021 and will be located at booth #1501. With MRO Americas live event being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from April 27-29, this year’s in-person event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium (MALMS). In addition to the face-to-face conference, a virtual event will also take place May 4-5 for those unable to travel.

ViewTech Borescopes has been an exhibitor during the aviation MRO conference and exhibition since 2012. While MRO Americas 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, ViewTech Borescopes has released new inspection video borescopes since last exhibiting at MRO America’s Aviation Week in 2019. This year ViewTech will have the following VJ-3 video borescope models available for attendees to trial at MRO Americas booth #1501: the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 6.0mm dual camera.

ViewTech Borescopes Senior Sales Consultant, Zack Wessels, will be available to arrange a no-cost, no-obligation demo to be sent to your MRO repair facility. During previous annual aviation MRO conferences, ViewTech has connected with maintenance directors, aircraft maintenance technicians, and aircraft engineers who maintain a diverse fleet of aircraft.

With a large percentage of ViewTech’s clientele based in the aviation, military, and aerospace industries, they are consistently informed that the VJ-3 video borescope performs the heavy lifting for 99% of their client inspections, many of which entail viewing inside of critical components. By providing the best borescope option for their budget, ViewTech Borescopes have been saving companies time and money on their preventative maintenance and MRO inspections.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0422s2p-vtech-mro-300dpi.jpg

*Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting during MRO Americas 2021.

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes