TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes announced they are returning to exhibit for the 10th time during MRO Americas Aviation Week and will be located at booth #908. Since 2012, ViewTech’s articulating video borescopes have been on display during the largest aviation MRO event in the world and this year will be in the company of more than 800 other exhibitors, including StandardAero, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell.

ViewTech Borescopes Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will be available to arrange a no-cost, no-obligation video borescope demo be sent to your MRO repair facility. Also, available to trial during MRO Americas Aviation week will be the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescopes. Both attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to experience the most recent aviation inspection equipment upgrades at ViewTech Borescopes booth during MRO Americas exhibiting hours.

With a large percentage of ViewTech’s clientele based in the aviation and aerospace industries, ViewTech Borescopes continues to improve their aviation inspection equipment based on client feedback. By providing the best borescope options for their budget, ViewTech has been saving companies time and money on their preventative maintenance, quality control, and MRO inspections.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/borescopes/

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

About MRO Americas 2022: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/mro-americas-aviation-week-2022/

