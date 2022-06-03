TRAVERSE City, Mich., June 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting for the first time at three leading North American conferences, all taking place this month. ViewTech’s line of video borescopes will be on display for attendees and exhibitors during AUTOMATE, the Global Energy Show, and the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo.

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will be hosting AUTOMATE from June 6-9 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan. Joel Greene, Sales Consultant for ViewTech, will be available at booth 5311 with the VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 3.9mm, and a VJ-3 2.8mm video borescope. Engineering, manufacturing, and research & development professionals integrate the VJ-3 video borescope into their manufacturing process to minimize downtime.

Following AUTOMATE, ViewTech will be traveling to Calgary, Canada to exhibit at the Global Energy Show (GES), formerly known as the Global Petroleum Show. This year the GES is set to take place at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park from June 7-9. ViewTech’s Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be available at booth 1834 to meet with professionals working in all areas of the energy sector.

The International Fuel Ethanol Workshop (FEW) & Expo will be held June 13-15 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting at booth 2014 during FEW. Evan Miller, Sales Consultant, for ViewTech Borescopes will be available during expo hours to meet with attendees and exhibitors, ViewTech’s no-cost, no-obligation demo offer ships a ViewTech video borescope to your facility to trial during inspections, maintenance, or other quality control requirements.

Learn more about ViewTech: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

