TRAVERSE City, Mich., Sept. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 2022 Hercules Orion Conference (HOC) is scheduled to take place October 17 through 20 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center. Attendees are scheduled to be briefed on operational, technical, and maintenance topics on various Hercules and Orion aircraft, including the C-130B-J, L-100, LM-100J, P-3, and CP-140. ViewTech Borescopes, Segers Aero Corp, Knight Aerospace, and Air Quality Aviation are among a few of the 60 exhibitors appearing at this annual aviation event.



Image Caption: ViewTech Borescopes at the Hercules Orion Conference (HOC) show.

ViewTech Borescopes will have several inspection video borescopes on hand for attendees and exhibitors to test drive at booth #40. Each ViewTech borescopes offers precise 180 or 360-degree articulation with durable insertion tubes, available in diameters of 2.2mm, 2.8mm, 3.9mm, or 6.0mm and lengths reaching 8 meters. Additionally, Dual Camera, Far Focus, and Ultraviolet (UV) borescope models are available for Hercules and Orion operators, service centers and suppliers to utilize during inspection, maintenance, or quality control procedures.

Technicians, engineers, and quality assurance professionals are encouraged to experience a VJ-3 video borescope at their own facility through ViewTech’s no-cost demo program. Evan Miller, ViewTech Borescopes Sales Consultant, will be available to reserve a free inspection video borescope trial ahead of any scheduled inspection requirements. Thousands of companies have saved time and money utilizing a ViewTech video borescope throughout the aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

Learn more about the 2022 Hercules Orion Conference here: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/hercules-orion-conference-2022/

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

