TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – ViewTech Borescopes will return as an exhibitor at POWERGEN International 2026, showcasing its complete portfolio of advanced video borescope solutions to professionals across the power generation industry. A standout among remote visual inspection technology, the VJ-4 video borescope is widely trusted for inspecting natural gas compressors, land-based turbines, heat exchangers, reactor vessels, and other critical internal components-providing high-resolution visual inspections that help minimize downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and support reliable asset performance.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes brings NDT visual inspection solutions to POWERGEN International.

From January 20–22, 2026, the annual POWERGEN International exhibition and summit will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. ViewTech Borescopes will be represented by Senior Sales Consultant Zack Wessels, showcasing the company’s line of advanced video borescopes at Booth #1004 throughout the three-day event.

ViewTech invites those considering the purchase or replacement of a remote visual inspection video borescope to take advantage of its no-cost, no-obligation demo program. Through this onsite trial opportunity, technicians, engineers, owners, and operators can evaluate the VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope firsthand—using their own equipment at their own facility.

Read more about POWERGEN International: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/powergen-international-2026/

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as .85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

