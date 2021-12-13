TRAVERSE City, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To conclude their full trade show schedule in 2021, ViewTech Borescopes will be connecting with Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS) attendees at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas this week. Organized by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and The Texas A&M University System, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries.

ViewTech Borescopes at 2021 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia

ViewTech Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be available to assist TPS attendees searching to upgrade their remote visual inspection equipment at Booth 1945. On-hand to trial at TPS 2021 will be a VJ-3 2.2mm, VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 6.0mm Dual Camera. With insertion tube diameters ranging from 2.2 through 6.0mm and lengths up to 8 meters, the VJ-3 video borescope is ideal for completing a variety of inspection, maintenance, and quality control procedures.

The team at ViewTech Borescopes suggests those looking to purchase a borescope first demo a VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope at their facility for free with a no-cost, no-obligation demo offer. Both attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to visit ViewTech at Booth 1945 to select a borescope that would work best for their inspection application and reserve a no-cost demo during Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia exhibit hall hours.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1213s2p-vtech-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes