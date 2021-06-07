TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since their VJ video borescope hit the market in 2008, ViewTech Borescopes mechanical articulating video borescopes have been widely used throughout a variety of inspection applications, including those that are considered explosive environments. When redesigning their 3rd generation inspection borescope, it was critical to have the newest borescope tested for MIL-STD-810G certification.

After ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 was introduced to replace their previous video borescope model, the newest video borescope underwent rigorous military-standardized testing with National Technical Systems (NTS). NTS has been a partner to defense and naval contractors for more than 50 years and specializes in safety and testing standards. With the ViewTech borescope operated as designed, testing was completed by NTS without igniting the testing chamber, even when the risk of an explosion was present. The VJ-3 articulating video borescope has been designed to resist extreme conditions as noted with the MIL-STD-810G Explosive Environment Certificate.

ViewTech Borescopes recently added MIL-STD-810G details and guidance on their website for those searching for an inspection tool to safely use inside an explosive environment. Included in this enhancement is access to ViewTech Borescopes MIL-STD-810G test report.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

