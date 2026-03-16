HOUSTON, Texas, March 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of high-quality video borescopes for remote visual inspection, will exhibit at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2026, taking place March 15–19, 2026 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Attendees are invited to visit ViewTech at Booth #2309 to see the latest advancements in remote visual inspection technology and learn how the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes can improve maintenance, safety, and operational efficiency across corrosion-sensitive industries.



Image caption: A field professional performs a remote visual inspection of industrial piping using a ViewTech borescope, highlighting the technology featured by ViewTech Borescopes at Booth #2309 during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.

Hosted by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance, the annual conference is the world’s largest event dedicated to corrosion control, coatings, and materials protection. With thousands of engineers, inspectors, asset owners, and industry leaders in attendance, the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2026 features an expansive exhibition hall highlighting the latest innovations in corrosion mitigation, materials performance, and asset integrity solutions.

At Booth #2309, ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its full line of professional-grade video borescopes designed to deliver clear, real-time inspection inside pipes, tanks, turbines, engines, and other hard-to-access equipment. ViewTech’s industrial borescopes help maintenance teams detect corrosion, cracking, and foreign object debris without disassembly, reducing downtime and inspection costs.

“Attending events like the AMPP Annual Conference give us the opportunity to connect directly with professionals responsible for protecting critical infrastructure,” said James Shomin, Customer Outreach Manager for ViewTech Borescopes. “Remote visual inspection plays a key role in proactive maintenance, and we’re excited to demonstrate how our VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes help teams inspect faster, safer, and with greater accuracy.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #2309 to meet the ViewTech team, explore the latest inspection technology, and discuss applications across industries including oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, and infrastructure.

Read more about AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2026:

https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/ampp-annual-conference-expo-2026

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

IMAGE link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/26-0316-s2p-vtech-300dpi.webp

Image caption: A field professional performs a remote visual inspection of industrial piping using a ViewTech borescope, highlighting the technology featured by ViewTech Borescopes at Booth #2309 during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes