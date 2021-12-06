TRAVERSE City, Mich., Dec. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To kick off the final month of the calendar year, ViewTech Borescopes will have their remote visual inspection tools available to trial at the NAAA Ag Aviation Expo and Advanced Manufacturing East, both scheduled to begin this week. While both events take place over a short period of time, all attendees are encouraged to take advantage of ViewTech Borescope no-cost, no-obligation demo offer, allowing a VJ-3 video borescope to be shipped directly to their facility to trial for free during real-world inspection, maintenance, and quality control requirements.

For the first time, ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting at the Quality Expo taking place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from December 7 through December 9 at Booth 638. This year’s Quality Expo is the must-attend trade show for professionals who are seeking the latest quality technology to use while testing in a variety of applications ranging from aerospace to medical devices. Senior Sales Consultant, Zack Wessels, will have the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, VJ-3 6.0mm, and VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescopes on hand for Advanced Manufacturing East attendees to explore.

Returning for the eighth consecutive year, ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at the NAAA Ag Aviation Expo which is taking place at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8 at Booth 452. ViewTech’s Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will have available a VJ-3 3.9mm and VJ-3 6.0mm video borescope for aerial application pilots and aviation maintenance technicians to trial. With many previous attendees already owning and utilizing VJ-3 video borescopes for their inspection and maintenance, ViewTech is excited to meet new connections looking to upgrade their remote visual inspection equipment.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

