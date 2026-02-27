TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of industrial inspection video borescopes, announces it will return for the fourth consecutive year to exhibit at the American Clean Power Association’s Operations, Maintenance & Safety Conference (OMS). The 2026 event will take place March 4–6 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes to Exhibit at ACP’s Operations, Maintenance and Safety Conference (OMS).

Hosted annually by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), OMS is a premier gathering for operations and maintenance leaders, safety professionals, and technical experts across the clean energy sector. At Booth 529, ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its advanced lineup of video borescopes engineered to streamline inspections and reduce downtime.

“ACP’s OMS Conference is dedicated to empowering the professionals who safeguard and optimize our nation’s clean energy assets,” said Evan Miller, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. “Paired with the VJ-4, our Borescope Report Maker—Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN)—software streamlines the inspection process and delivers clear, professional reports that support faster, data-driven maintenance decisions.”

Built for demanding industrial environments, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 borescopes support nondestructive testing (NDT) and preventative maintenance programs across wind, solar, energy storage, and conventional power generation facilities. ViewTech’s video borescopes feature high-resolution imaging, precision articulation for navigating confined or complex spaces, and integrated photo and video recording for streamlined documentation and reporting.

Read more about the Operations, Maintenance and Safety Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/2026-acp-operations-maintenance-and-safety-conference/

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.

In addition to live demonstrations during OMS, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0227-s2p-vtech-300dpi.webp

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes