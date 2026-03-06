TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at VERTICON 2026, the world’s largest conference and trade show dedicated to the vertical aviation industry, taking place March 9–12, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is hosted by Vertical Aviation International and brings together thousands of aviation professionals, operators, manufacturers, and maintenance specialists from around the world.



Image caption: Technician performs an internal inspection using a ViewTech borescope from ViewTech Borescopes, featured at VERTICON 2026 in booth #B3402.

At the show, ViewTech will feature its advanced line of video borescopes, designed to help aviation maintenance teams perform detailed remote visual inspections inside engines, gearboxes, airframes, and other critical components without costly disassembly. The VJ-3 & VJ-4 video borescopes enable technicians to improve maintenance efficiency, reduce downtime, and make informed maintenance decisions while maintaining the highest safety standards.

“VERTICON brings together the professionals responsible for building, flying, maintaining, and supporting vertical aircraft,” said Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant from ViewTech Borescopes. “We’re excited to demonstrate how ViewTech’s video borescopes can support aviation maintenance teams by providing clear, precise internal inspections without the need for teardown.”

Attendees are invited to visit the ViewTech Borescopes exhibit at booth B3402 to experience live demonstrations and learn how the company’s video borescope technology supports inspection needs across aviation operations, maintenance repair organizations (MROs), and aviation service providers.

Read more about VERTICON: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/verticon-2026/

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.

In addition to live demonstrations during VERTICON, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

