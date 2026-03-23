WASHINGTON, D.C., March 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment, will exhibit again at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition 2026, taking place March 23–26, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. At SATELLITE 2026, ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its lineup of high-performance video borescopes designed for critical inspection applications across the aerospace, satellite, and advanced manufacturing industries.



Image caption: ViewTech’s video borescope on display at Satellite 2026 Conference & Exhibition, Booth #2660, showcasing high-resolution inspection technology for the aerospace and global space industries.

“SATELLITE is the premier event for the space and communications industry, and we’re excited to return and connect with engineers, technicians, and decision-makers who depend on precision inspection tools,” said Chris Courtright, a sales consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. “Our VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes deliver clear, accurate visual data—even in the most demanding applications, such as internal waveguide inspections.”

ViewTech Borescopes offers a wide range of articulating video borescopes and will feature its flagship models. The VJ-4 was designed to meet the rigorous demands of manufacturing, engineering and NDT professionals. Key features on display will include:

Advanced Articulation: Industry-leading joystick-controlled, 360° steering for precise navigation.

High-Definition Imaging: Superior clarity and brightness for identifying micro-fractures, anomalies, and weld defects.

Inspection Reporting Efficiency: Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) borescope reporting software enables fast conversion of inspection images into clean, professional reports.

Rugged Durability: Tungsten-braided insertion tubes built to withstand harsh industrial environments.

Specialized Models: Ultraviolet (UV), dual and triple-camera configurations that provide comprehensive internal views without the need for additional attachments.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations and learn how the company’s advanced imaging technology supports preventive maintenance, quality assurance, and mission-critical reliability. They are also encouraged to visit ViewTech Borescopes during exhibit hours to explore the latest innovations in remote visual inspection technology and discuss application-specific solutions with knowledgeable product specialists.

Read more about SATShow Week 2026: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/ satellite-conference-and-exhibition-2026/

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.

In addition to live demonstrations during SATELLITE 2026, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0323-s2p-vtechsat-300dpi.webp

Image caption: ViewTech’s video borescope on display at Satellite 2026 Conference & Exhibition, Booth #2660, showcasing high-resolution inspection technology for the aerospace and global space industries.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes